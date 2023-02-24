Boston Celtics will visit Philadelphia 76ers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Philadelphia 76ers will receive Boston Celtics in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers online free on FuboTV]

It will be the third of four matchups these two teams must play this season. An interesting duel between two teams fighting for the first places in the standings. In the first two games, the winners were the Boston Celtics, who are currently the leaders of the Eastern Conference and want to remain so.

They have the Milwaukee Bucks following close behind, two wins behind and riding a 12-game winning streak so the Celtics shouldn't be distracted. The Philadelphia 76ers are third, 4 victories behind their rivals in this game, so they will look to win in order to get closer to them.

When will Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this Saturday, February 25 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

