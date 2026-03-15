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Kyle Schwarber on Team USA infielder: ‘This guy’s hitting HRs into the second deck… makes me feel small’

Veteran Kyle Schwarber could not stop praising what he saw from one of his Team USA teammates during the 2026 World Baseball Classic after watching him hit a monstrous home run during batting sessions.

By Richard Tovar

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Kyle Schwarber of Team United States
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesKyle Schwarber of Team United States

Kyle Schwarber has made important contributions for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but one of his teammates has left him impressed. Schwarber even admitted he feels small when comparing himself to him. The player is Brice Turang, who has become a key piece of the roster.

“Brice Turang, this guy’s putting [homers] up in the second deck… making me feel small,” Schwarber said during an interview with MLB Tonight ahead of the semifinal game against the Dominican Republic, where both he and Turang will be in the lineup.

For Schwarber, seeing players like Turang, Ernie Clement, and others on the Team USA roster and sharing the field with them has been a great experience. He admitted that during his talk with MLB Tonight. It is also worth noting that Schwarber enters the WBC semifinals with a .350 batting average while serving as DH.

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What has Turang done for Team USA?

It is not just Schwarber’s praise. Turang has truly delivered important production for Team USA. He has recorded two runs, seven hits and five RBIs. He has been struck out only once before the semifinals, along with the training session home run Schwarber mentioned.

Brice Turang
Brice Turang of Team United States forces out Geraldo Perdomo. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
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Turang plays for the Milwaukee Brewers and will enter his fourth MLB season in 2026. Last year he played 156 games, the highest total of his career so far. It was also an important season in other categories. He finished with 168 hits, 18 home runs and 81 RBIs while posting a .288 batting average.

When was the last time Team USA beat Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic?

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When was the last time Team USA beat Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic?

At just 26 years old, Turang still has plenty to offer Team USA and any MLB franchise that might be interested once his contract with Milwaukee expires after the 2026 season. He is also an affordable player who could fit well on any well-established team.

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Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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