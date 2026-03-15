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Why was Auburn left out of the 2026 March Madness bracket?

The 68-team bracket for the 2026 NCAA Men's Tournament has been revealed, and the Auburn Tigers didn't make the cut.

By Federico O'donnell

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Keshawn Murphy of the Auburn Tigers at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
© Carly Mackler/Getty ImagesKeshawn Murphy of the Auburn Tigers at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

It was always going to be a long shot for the Auburn Tigers to make the 2026 March Madness bracket. Now, it’s been confirmed that there was no miracle. The writing was on the wall for the Tigers, and Selection Sunday in the NCAA only spelled out what no one in Toomer’s Corner wanted to hear.

Auburn is the second team left out of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Because of its 17–16 overall record (7–11 in the SEC), Auburn didn’t make the cut for March Madness in 2026. Reaching the second round of the SEC Tournament and the program’s past season success wasn’t enough for the Tigers to convince the Selection Committee they deserved a spot.

During the Tigers’ first year without Bruce Pearl, they missed the NCAA Tournament. Auburn had made it into the 68-team bracket in each of the past four college basketball seasons. The last time Auburn’s season ended this early was in the 2020-21 campaign.

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Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
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