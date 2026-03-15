UEFA expresses ‘great disappointment’ as 2026 Finalissima Spain vs Argentina is canceled

UEFA has confirmed that the 2026 Finalissima between Spain and Argentina will ultimately not take place on March 27 as originally scheduled.

The European governing body released a statement lamenting that the circumstances didn’t allow the match to take place in Qatar, which was the initial plan.

“It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organizers that circumstances and timing have denied the teams of the chance to compete for this prestigious prize in Qatar – a country that has demonstrated time and again its capability of staging world class international events in state-of-the-art facilities,” the statement read.

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UEFA claims Argentina rejected its proposals

UEFA also made it clear that it had every intention to move the Finalissima to another venue, but claimed that Argentina didn’t accept any of its proposals.

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“With strong determination to save the important fixture, and despite the understandable difficulties of relocating a match of such importance at extremely short notice, UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association,” the UEFA statement added.

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The original 2026 Finalissima plan

The Finalissima, which pits the defending UEFA Euro champions against the reigning Copa America winners, was reintroduced in 2022 with Argentina beating Italy 3-0 at Wembley.

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The team led by Lionel Messi repeated its Copa America title in 2024, which is why it was set to face Spain, who lifted the European Championship that same year.

Lusail Stadium in Qatar, home to the 2022 World Cup final, was set to host the big match before the geopolitical situation affecting the country forced UEFA and Conmebol to explore alternatives.

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The options proposed by UEFA and rejected by Argentina

According to UEFA, multiple options were proposed but rejected by Argentina. The first one was to play the Finalissima at the Santiago Bernabeu on the original date, with a 50:50 split of supporters. Still, Argentina felt that Spain would feel like the home team in such scenario.

The second option proposed by UEFA and rejected by Argentina, according to the statement, was to play the Finalissima over two legs – one at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27 March and the other in Buenos Aires during an international window before the UEFA EURO and Copa America 2028, “again offering a supporter split of 50:50 for the match in Madrid.”

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UEFA added that it “sought a commitment from Argentina that, if a neutral venue in Europe could be found, the game could go ahead on 27 March, as planned and announced on 18 December 2025, or on the alternative date of 30 March. This proposal was also rejected.“

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The alternative ideas from Argentina rejected by UEFA

The European governing body admitted that Argentina also had proposals, first countering with an idea to play the Finalissima after the 2026 World Cup. However, UEFA ruled it out, claiming that Spain have no available dates.

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UEFA also considered “unworkable” to play on March 31, with Argentina allegedly declaring their availability to play “exclusively” on that date.

The Finalissima between Spain and Argentina can reportedly be rescheduled, though now it seems to be too soon to tell when this match could finally take place.

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