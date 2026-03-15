Aaron Rodgers down to two options after 2026 NFL free agency shakeup

Aaron Rodgers is once again officially a free agent in the NFL. After playing the 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the veteran must consider all of his options, including the possibility of retirement.

Since last year, many rumors linked Rodgers to Minnesota because of his good relationship with head coach Kevin O’Connell. After Matthew Stafford decided to return to the Rams, the Vikings became a very attractive option for the QB with an offense led by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

However, O’Connell decided to trust J.J. McCarthy, letting Sam Darnold go. In the end, that bet did not work out. Therefore, in 2026, the Vikings would look for a veteran to create competition. The door was open for Rodgers.

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Vikings are no longer an option for Aaron Rodgers

The problem for Aaron Rodgers is that the Vikings have already decided that Kyler Murray is the player they want to boost the quarterback position. After being released by the Arizona Cardinals, many experts say he is on track to be the QB1 ahead of McCarthy.

What’s next for Aaron Rodgers?

This decision by the Minnesota Vikings has left Aaron Rodgers in a very clear scenario: Steelers or retirement. Mike McCarthy has said that he has already spoken several times with the quarterback, but the player also mentioned that there has been no real progress in the contract talks.

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see also Aaron Rodgers breaks silence with clear message about retirement and playing for Mike McCarthy, Steelers in 2026

Across the league, there don’t seem to be any other options for Rodgers at the moment. There is no Super Bowl contender with a QB vacancy, like the Vikings had in 2025, so if Aaron truly wants one last chance, everything points to it being in Pittsburgh.