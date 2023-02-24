Even though he's one of the greatest players in NBA history, Jordan Poole admitted he sometimes likes when the Golden State Warriors play without Stephen Curry.

The Warriors are not going through the best of times this season, so it's safe to say they can't wait for Stephen Curry's return. The four-time NBA champion has been missing games due to a leg injury, which has taken a toll on the team.

Jordan Poole, for instance, explained how important it is for him to have Steph next to him. Curry makes those around him better, and Poole can certainly use his help to blossom into one of the league's best players.

However, he also sees Steph's absence as an opportunity. It makes sense, since Poole is expected to be the one that leads the Dubs when Golden State's veteran stars are no longer around.

Warriors' Jordan Poole says playing without Stephen Curry is also a good challenge

"He’s one of the greatest basketball players to play our game. So, coverages and game plans are different when he’s on the court. It’s awesome to be out there with him and see what it’s like to play off of him, learn and ask him questions. But it’s also a really fun challenge to play without him and try to lead a team at the highest level," Poole told NBA.com. "I embrace everything. All the obstacles and challenges are really exciting and fun. I just enjoy playing the game and being able to make an impact on the game and try to win.

"... I get to ask Steph what he sees and what he went through (earlier in his career). He’s one of the greatest players of all time. He has seen as many coverages, if not more, than some of the greatest players. It’s awesome to blend his perspective into my own personal style of play. It helps me learn and find ways to grow."

Like most players around the league, Poole certainly looks up to Curry. It's the best thing he could do, since one day it will probably be his turn to be the Warriors' face. It will probably take some time, but it's also good for Poole to have some practice before the day comes.