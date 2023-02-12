New York Knicks will receive Brooklyn Nets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Duel teams from New York. And also duel between two teams that seek to finish the regular season among those qualified for the Playoffs. On the one hand there will be the New York Knicks, who are only one victory away from the Miami Heat, the last qualifiers for the postseason directly.

Of course they will look for a victory that allows them to get closer to that precious 6th place. Their rivals are the Brooklyn Nets, who with a 33-23 record occupy 5th place in the East. But with the departure of two of their biggest stars, it's hard to know if they're betting on going to the postseason or if they want to start a rebuilding process.

When will Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will be played at the Madison Square Gardens, New York this Monday, February 13 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: MSG.

