Cleveland Cavaliers will visit Boston Celtics for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boston Celtics will receive Cleveland Cavaliers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics online free on FuboTV]

Interesting duel will take place in the Eastern Conference when two of the best of the regular season face each other. On one side will be the locals, the Boston Celtics, who with their loss in their last game against the New York Knicks finally lost their first place after several weeks of being leaders.

The Milwaukee Bucks, with a great streak of 14 straight victories, snatched them away. Now the Celtics will go in search of recovering their leadership and for this they will have to beat a tough rival such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are fourth with a record of 39-25, not so far from the 39-21 of the Philadelphia 76ers, whom they seek to surpass.

When will Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will be played at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts this Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

