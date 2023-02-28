New York Knicks will receive Brooklyn Nets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will visit New York Knicks in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks online free on FuboTV]

After the departure of their two main stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets seem to no longer be a contender for playoff positions. In principle, they are in fifth place, so at the moment they are one of the qualified, but if they don't improve their level, it will be difficult to stay there.

The New York Knicks have taken advantage of the Miami Heat losing streak to take sixth place in the Eastern Conference. After so much effort, they do not want to lose such a precious place. To do this, they must continue to win. They have been 6 in a row and now they are looking for the 7th.

When will Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will be played at the Madison Square Gardens, New York this Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: MSG.

