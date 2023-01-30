Cleveland Cavaliers will face Miami Heat for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Cleveland Cavaliers will play against Miami Heat in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

The Eastern Conference will have a very interesting duel to present when these two rivals face each other, whose performance so far this regular season has been quite similar. On the side of the locals, the Cleveland Cavaliers who at the moment are fifth with only one victory less than the second, Philadelphia 76ers.

They have a chance to equal the number of victories of the Pennsylvania team, but it will not be easy since their rivals will be the Miami Heat, who have a record of 28-23, only one victory more than the New York Knicks. The defeat could mean leaving the qualification zone for the Playoffs, and that is why Florida cannot allow it.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio this Tuesday, January 31 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSOH.

