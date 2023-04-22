Denver Nuggets will visit Minnesota Timberwolves for the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will face each other in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves online free in the US on Fubo]

Throughout this series, and as expected, the Denver Nuggets have been vastly superior to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the first two games in Denver, the Nuggets gave the T-Wolves almost no chance, especially in Game 1 which they won 109-80.

The series went to Minnesota 2-0 in favor of the leaders of the Western Conference, and there the difference stretched to 3-0 in Game 3, leaving the situation very complicated for the Timberwolves, who now must seek to reverse this difference, something that would border on the miraculous.

When will Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota will take place this Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

