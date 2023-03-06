Oklahoma City Thunder will receive Golden State Warriors for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Oklahoma City Thunder will play against Golden State Warriors in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Western Conference will have this interesting duel between two teams that are fighting for very different goals. On the side of the Golden State Warriors, they have managed to improve a lot compared to a rather bad start, especially taking into account that they are the current NBA champions.

Now with a 34-31 record they finally made it to the Playoff positions (specifically, 5th place) and of course they want to stay there. The Oklahoma City Thunder are still fighting to keep one of the Play-in positions, taking into account that with a record of 30-34 they are only 1 victory behind the Utah Jazz, the last qualified.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City this Tuesday, March 7 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSOK.

