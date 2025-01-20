Trending topics:
NBA News: Stephen Curry opens up about his emotions and reminds 2022 championship run

Stephen Curry shared his feelings about this season and compared it to Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship campaign.

By Emilio Abad

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks down between plays in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on October 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks down between plays in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on October 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors suffered a humbling 125-85 loss to the Boston Celtics in what marked one of their most lackluster performances of the season. The team struggled collectively, with Stephen Curry uncharacteristically off-target from beyond the arc, contributing to their offensive woes. Reflecting on the defeat, Curry drew parallels between this moment and the challenges they overcame during their 2022 championship run.

Speaking with ESPN, Curry shared his perspective on the current state of the Warriors. Despite their inconsistencies, he remains optimistic about their ability to regain their championship form. “It’s very volatile right now in terms of the emotional roller coaster this year,” Curry admitted. “Similar to what it was like that [2021-22 season that ended with a championship]. I think it’s a challenge for us to just try to maintain confidence in what we’re doing, what we’re building. And until we run out of time, we have to maintain it.”

This loss was particularly poignant, as it came against the same Celtics team the Warriors defeated in the 2022 NBA Finals to secure their fourth title in eight years. Curry finished the game with 18 points, three rebounds, and four assists—a modest outing by his standards. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum led Boston with a near triple-double, recording 22 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, showcasing the Celtics’ dominance on both ends of the floor.

2022 championship: A benchmark for resilience

Warriors’ performance in the 2022 NBA Finals remains a testament to their resilience and ability to rise under pressure. After a two-year absence from the playoffs due to injuries and roster changes, the team’s triumph against the Celtics in six games proved they could still contend at the highest level. Curry, who earned his first Finals MVP, was pivotal, averaging 31.2 points per game and delivering clutch performances when the team needed him most.

Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks with each other against Indiana Pacers

Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks with each other against Indiana Pacers

The supporting cast steps up

The Warriors’ title was also a showcase of contributions from their supporting cast. Andrew Wiggins emerged as a two-way force, providing elite defense against Jayson Tatum and consistent scoring throughout the series. Key performances from players like Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney highlighted the depth and development within the Warriors’ system. This blend of veteran leadership and young talent exemplified the NBA franchise’s ability to rebuild without abandoning its championship DNA, setting the stage for continued success.

While the Warriors are currently far from their peak form, Curry’s reflections serve as a reminder of their potential to bounce back. The challenge now lies in translating that belief into consistent on-court success as the season progresses.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad

