Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors will face against each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the last game of the regular season, and it will undoubtedly be a close with many emotions. At the moment, there are 4 teams aspiring to stay with the last two positions of the Playoffs, one of which is precisely the visitors, the Golden State Warriors, who of the four that still have chances, are the ones that have it the easiest.

They depend exclusively on themselves: they must win and with that they are already sure of staying with one of the postseason spots. Even a loss with other combinations of results could leave them in postseason position, but they'd better be sure with a win against the Portland Trail Blazers, who were out of the playoffs a while ago.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon will take place this Sunday, April 9 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ROOT SPORTS NW.

