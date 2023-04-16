Sacramento Kings will face Sacramento Kings for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Sacramento Kings will play against Golden State Warriors in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings online free in the US on DirecTV Stream]

As expected, the first game between these two rivals was very tough. Despite finishing in 6th place, the favorites to advance to the Conference semifinals are the Golden State Warriors. However, in the first game they could not make that favoritism prevail.

The Sacramento Kings, with a great performance but not without difficulties, managed to win the first game of the series 126-123, so they are 1-0 at the moment. Of course, they should not be overconfident, again become strong at home to win the second game and go to San Francisco in the best way.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California will take place this Monday, April 17 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

