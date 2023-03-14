Los Angeles Lakers will visit Houston Rockets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The Lakers team continues in the fight for Play-in's positions, something they know is not easy since several teams with a good level are fighting for the same thing and with very little difference between their records. In other words, each game and each victory take on enormous importance.

That is why to continue in the race for those last two places, ninth and tenth, you have to get victories and now the Los Angeles franchise has a great opportunity since their rivals will be the Houston Rockets, who are already out of the fight for the Play-in and this season they rather bet on tanking.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas will take place this Wednesday, March 15 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: SPORTSNET SW.


