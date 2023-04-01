Houston Rockets will host Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will visit Houston Rockets in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets online free in the US on Fubo]

After fighting since the beginning of the season to have a positive record, finally the two consecutive victories obtained by the Los Angeles Lakers against the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves allowed them to reach a 39-38 record that also allowed them to get closer to the 7th place, only two wins behind the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles team can undoubtedly begin to dream of going to the Playoffs directly, although for this they must continue to obtain victories. And they have a good chance of reaching the 40th, since their rivals will be the Houston Rockets, a team that has been out of contention for the postseason for quite some time, and only awaits the end of the regular season.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas will take place this Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: SPORTSNET SW.

