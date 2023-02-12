Portland Trail Blazers will receive Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Portland Trail Blazers will play against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers online free on FuboTV]

The Lakers live in troubled times within the franchise. The departure of Russell Westbrook raises a severe question: will they go in search of the Play-in positions, as they have done all season, or will they throw in the towel and go in search of tanking? It will be seen in the next games.

At the moment, they come from winning 109-103 against the Golden State Warriors. His rivals this time will be direct rivals in the fight for that precious 10th place. The Portland Trail Blazers come from a very painful defeat as it left them with a 27-29 record, just one more defeat than the Oklahoma City Thunder, the last qualified. Now they will look for a victory that returns them to Play-in positions.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers be played at the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon this Monday, February 13 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ROOT SPORTS NW.

