Golden State Warriors will host Milwaukee Bucks for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors will play against Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors online free on FuboTV]

It is undoubtedly one of the most interesting duels that will take place between teams from the East and the West. On the one hand, there will be the locals and last NBA champions. Golden State Warriors did not have a great start to the regular season, but little by little they have been improving their statistics until they managed to enter the direct qualification positions for the Playoffs.

Their rivals are, like them, other candidates for the title. Milwaukee Bucks are also the leaders of the Eastern Conference, something they managed to achieve thanks to a 16-game winning streak. At the moment they have 6 in a row, and they will need more victories and they are closely followed by the Boston Celtics.

When will Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California this Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

