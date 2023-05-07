Miami Heat will receive New York Knicks for the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Miami Heat and New York Knicks will face each other in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat online free in the US on DirecTV Stream]

The Miami Heat team was the big surprise in the first round of the Playoffs since, against all odds, they eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks without major problems, one of the main candidates to reach at least the conference finals.

Now they are looking to continue giving surprises and the first signs are positive since they managed to put the series 2-1 in their favor. This will be their second game in Miami (they won the first one comfortably 105-86) and they know the importance of becoming strong at home. The New York Knicks know that they need the victory to put things 2-2, since a 1-3 will be very difficult to reverse.

When will New York Knicks vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between New York Knicks and Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida will take place this Monday, May 8 at 7:30 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between New York Knicks and Miami Heat can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

