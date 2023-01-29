Oklahoma City Thunder will receive Golden State Warriors for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Oklahoma City Thunder will host Golden State Warriors in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting duel will take place in the Western Conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder have greatly improved their statistics in recent games, and with their last victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers they reached a 24-25 record, which leaves them practically at the gates of qualifying for the Play-in. Of course, to enter they will need to keep earning.

And they will not have an easy game since their rivals will be the Golden State Warriors, who are fighting to get sixth place in the West and thus be able to qualify for the Playoffs directly. Interestingly, the San Francisco team's record is almost equal to that of its rivals in this game: 25-24. Without a doubt, the West is very complicated and a defeat can mean losing many positions.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers will be played at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City this Monday, January 30 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

