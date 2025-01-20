NBA News: Thunder's Mark Daigneault earns the prestigious honor of being named all-Star head coach

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has been selected to lead one of the four teams in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, set to take place on February 16 in San Francisco. This marks Daigneault’s first All-Star coaching nod, earned after the Thunder secured the best record in the Western Conference. With a commanding 127-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Thunder improved to an impressive 35-7, solidifying their dominance in the conference and making them unreachable by the Houston Rockets for the top spot.

Oklahoma City Thunder asserted their dominance from the opening tip, surging to a 20-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Mark Daigneault’s squad stretched the margin to as much as 29 points, maintaining control throughout and never trailing in their commanding victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite missing key players like Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jalen Williams, the Thunder showcased their depth and resilience. The win not only reinforced their position as Western Conference leaders but also secured a milestone for their head coach. “In tonight’s win, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault officially clinched his role as one of the four coaches for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game,” the league announced.

Daigneault’s journey with the Thunder

Now in his fifth season as Oklahoma City’s head coach, Daigneault has compiled a career record of 177-182. Last season, he guided the Thunder to a playoff berth and earned the prestigious NBA Coach of the Year award. His success this season cements his status as one of the league’s top coaching minds, becoming the first Thunder head coach to earn the All-Star coaching honor since Scott Brooks in the 2013-14 season.

“This is an honor. A huge thank you to all the people behind the scenes in the organization who work with the players—not only this season but in previous ones,” Daigneault said after learning of his selection. “This has been a build, and a lot of people have their fingerprints on it.”

Thunder’s championship aspirations

Oklahoma City’s rise to the top of the Western Conference has sparked conversations about their championship potential. With Daigneault at the helm and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having an extraordinary season, the Thunder are emerging as serious contenders for the NBA title. Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership and dominant performances have been the cornerstone of the team’s success, further elevating Oklahoma City’s championship hopes.