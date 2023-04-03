Oklahoma City Thunder will visit Golden State Warriors for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors online free in the US on Fubo]

The Western Conference is more interesting than ever, with many teams with chances to go to the Playoffs or Play-in, and all of them separated by very little difference. That makes any game, especially one between them, feel almost like a final. And it is the case of these two rivals.

On the one hand there will be the Golden State Warriors, who have only 1 more victory than the Los Angeles Lakers, so they could lose their place if they don't win. On the other will be the Oklahoma City Thunder, who with a 38-41 record are getting the last place in the Play-in, but the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are close behind to take that position from them.

When will Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will take place this Tuesday, April 4 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

