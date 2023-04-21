Los Angeles Clippers will face Phoenix Suns for the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Phoenix Suns will visit Los Angeles Clippers in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After a great start with a tight but deserved 115-110 victory, the Los Angeles Clippers could not sustain that good level and in both games 2 and 3 they were clearly outclassed by the Phoenix Suns, who now lead this tough series. for 2-1.

The Clippers will have a chance to even it out before the series returns to Phoenix, and in fact it will be vital that they do so as it would be very difficult to come back from 1-3. On the Suns side, the victory would give them a difference that, as mentioned, could be final. That is why they will seek to repeat a few days ago at the Crypto.com Arena.

When will Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Saturday, April 22 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

