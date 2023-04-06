Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Friday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers will clash on Friday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US.

[Watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers online free in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their 263rd regular-season game. The L.A. Lakers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 147 direct duels to this day, while the Phoenix Suns have celebrated a triumph in 115 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 22, 2023, and it ended in a 122-111 win for the Lakers at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers will be played on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers

The match to be played between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA TV, Bally Sports Arizona, Spectrum SportsNet.