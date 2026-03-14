Mark DeRosa details his expectations for Team USA in WBC Semifinal vs Dominican Republic

Team USA, led by manager Mark DeRosa, is heading into a high-stakes showdown with the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic semifinals after securing a hard-fought win over Canada. The victory kept the Americans’ title hopes alive and set the stage for one of the most anticipated matchups of the tournament.

The United States advanced with a 5–3 quarterfinal victory at Daikin Park, overcoming recent turbulence that included a surprising loss to Italy earlier in the competition. With the win, the Americans officially booked their place in Sunday’s semifinal in Miami, where they will face a Dominican lineup that has dominated the tournament.

Looking ahead to the clash against a roster guided by Albert Pujols, who recently warned Team USA about the aggressive play of Juan Soto, Guerrero Jr. after DR win vs Korea, DeRosa did not hide his expectations for the spectacle awaiting fans. “I expect it to be,” said DeRosa, according to MLB.com.“One of the best games of all time.”

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How did Team USA secure its semifinal spot?

The Americans built their advantage with early offense and strong pitching, beginning with a solid outing from Logan Webb. The right-hander worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out five, giving the U.S. rotation the stability it needed in a knockout game.

Manager Mark DeRosa #9 of Team United States prepares for an exhibition game. Norm Hall/Getty Images

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Team USA then capitalized on Canada’s thin bullpen in the sixth inning. Brice Turang delivered an RBI single to bring home Roman Anthony, before Pete Crow-Armstrong followed with another run-scoring hit that pushed the lead to 5–0.

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What makes the Dominican Republic matchup so compelling?

The semifinal now sets up a classic baseball showdown, with Paul Skenes expected to take the mound against one of the tournament’s most dangerous lineups. The Dominican offense — featuring stars such as Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., and Julio Rodríguez — has overwhelmed opponents throughout the tournament.