Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors reportedly fear rushing the star’s recovery

Stephen Curry has already missed 15 consecutive games after being diagnosed with patellofemoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his right knee—an injury sustained in late January. According to NBA insider Anthony Slater on The Hoop Collective Podcast, the Golden State Warriors are wary of rushing Curry back and risking a setback that could jeopardize the final years of his career.

“Next season has become the season in this final Steph Era, and I don’t think at all [the Warriors] want to jeopardize that,” Slater reported. “This is an injury that they fear if you do put [Steph] back on the court and he’s not quite ready, it could reinjure, reaggravate”.

The Warriors recently announced that Curry will remain sidelined for at least another 10 days, with a re-evaluation scheduled for around March 21. While ESPN’s Shams Charania noted that Curry has intensified on-court workouts, he is expected to miss at least the next five games during this critical stretch.

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The team has struggled significantly in his absence, losing 10 of the last 15 games without him. Currently sitting 9th in the Western Conference with a 32–33 record, the Warriors find themselves in a precarious position in the play-in race.

Stephen Curry of the Warriors during a game against the Jazz. (Getty Images)

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The loss of Jimmy Butler to a season-ending torn right ACL on January 19 has already severely diminished the team’s championship aspirations, leading to internal discussions about whether it is more beneficial to shut Curry down for the remainder of the season to ensure he is 100% for one final title push in 2027.

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Could Curry return this season?

see also Warriors’ Steve Kerr criticizes himself after loss vs Bulls at Chase Center without Curry and Butler

A return for Curry this season remains a strong possibility, provided his upcoming medical re-evaluation yields positive results. The Warriors are balancing the urgent need for their most decisive player with the long-term goal of protecting the final years of his elite career.

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If Curry is physically cleared following his re-evaluation, he could rejoin the lineup for the final stretch of the regular season. His impact is undeniable; through 39 games this year, Curry has averaged 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 46.8% from the field.

For a Warriors team currently ranked 9th in the Western Conference and struggling with offensive consistency, Curry’s shot-making and gravity are essential if they hope to make a deep postseason run. However, the option to rest him for the remainder of the season is also a serious consideration within the front office.

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