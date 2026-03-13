Trending topics:
MLB

Canada batting order vs. Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Canada plans to rely on its best hitters against Team USA in what will be a crucial quarterfinal game in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where the batting order will be a key part of the team’s strategy.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Josh Naylor of Team Canada
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesJosh Naylor of Team Canada

Canada has adjusted its batting order to try to get the most out of its lineup against Team USA. Otto Lopez will lead off, entering the game with a .214 batting average and two RBIs. They will be facing Logan Webb, who will be pitching with a limit in place during the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Behind Lopez in the lineup are Josh Naylor and Tyler O’Neill. O’Neill has contributed little so far for Canada, carrying a .143 average. In the game against Cuba, he had five at-bats, producing one hit and one run while striking out once.

Team USA may have strong pitching, but Canada hopes Naylor can deliver from the No. 2 spot. Entering the game with a .250 average, he is expected to provide the production the national team needs to score early and try to take the lead quickly in the quarterfinal matchup.

Advertisement

Canada batting order vs. Team USA

All players in Canada’s batting order were born in Canada, although the roster also includes four players born in the United States who have contributed to the national team during the WBC.

Advertisement
  • SS Otto Lopez
  • 1B Josh Naylor
  • RF Tyler O’Neill
  • LF Owen Caissie
  • 3B Abraham Toro
  • DH Tyler Black
  • C Bo Naylor
  • CF Denzel Clarke
  • 2B Edouard Julien
Is there a mercy rule in World Baseball Classic? What happens during blowout games

see also

Is there a mercy rule in World Baseball Classic? What happens during blowout games

Owen Caissie, Abraham Toro and Tyler Black will look to provide damage in the middle of Canada’s lineup. Toro hit a home run against Cuba in the final pool-stage game and could surprise Team USA. He enters the quarterfinal with a .467 average, five RBIs and that moonshot.

Advertisement

Caissie is one of the youngest players on the roster. His .500 batting average heading into the quarterfinal against Team USA is among the highest in the tournament so far. He has produced five RBIs and one home run for Canada in the WBC before the quarterfinal round.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker emphasizes how Eric Bieniemy is as a coach and what he can bring to the team
NFL

Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker emphasizes how Eric Bieniemy is as a coach and what he can bring to the team

Lakers’ LeBron James considers sacrificing his role for the strong performance of his team
NBA

Lakers’ LeBron James considers sacrificing his role for the strong performance of his team

World Baseball Classic: Team USA placing pitch limit on Logan Webb vs. Canada
MLB

World Baseball Classic: Team USA placing pitch limit on Logan Webb vs. Canada

Falcons sign Tua Tagovailoa to one-year deal: How much will Atlanta pay the QB?
NFL

Falcons sign Tua Tagovailoa to one-year deal: How much will Atlanta pay the QB?

Better Collective Logo