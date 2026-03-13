Canada batting order vs. Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Canada has adjusted its batting order to try to get the most out of its lineup against Team USA. Otto Lopez will lead off, entering the game with a .214 batting average and two RBIs. They will be facing Logan Webb, who will be pitching with a limit in place during the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Behind Lopez in the lineup are Josh Naylor and Tyler O’Neill. O’Neill has contributed little so far for Canada, carrying a .143 average. In the game against Cuba, he had five at-bats, producing one hit and one run while striking out once.

Team USA may have strong pitching, but Canada hopes Naylor can deliver from the No. 2 spot. Entering the game with a .250 average, he is expected to provide the production the national team needs to score early and try to take the lead quickly in the quarterfinal matchup.

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Canada batting order vs. Team USA

All players in Canada’s batting order were born in Canada, although the roster also includes four players born in the United States who have contributed to the national team during the WBC.

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SS Otto Lopez

1B Josh Naylor

RF Tyler O’Neill

LF Owen Caissie

3B Abraham Toro

DH Tyler Black

C Bo Naylor

CF Denzel Clarke

2B Edouard Julien

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Owen Caissie, Abraham Toro and Tyler Black will look to provide damage in the middle of Canada’s lineup. Toro hit a home run against Cuba in the final pool-stage game and could surprise Team USA. He enters the quarterfinal with a .467 average, five RBIs and that moonshot.

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Caissie is one of the youngest players on the roster. His .500 batting average heading into the quarterfinal against Team USA is among the highest in the tournament so far. He has produced five RBIs and one home run for Canada in the WBC before the quarterfinal round.