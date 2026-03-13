Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker emphasizes how Eric Bieniemy is as a coach and what he can bring to the team

The Kansas City Chiefs made a significant move by bringing in Kenneth Walker, and the running back already emphasized the coaching style of Eric Bieniemy and how it will help both him and the team heading into the next NFL season. Walker spoke about the intensity and passion Bieniemy brings to the offense as Kansas City prepares for another competitive campaign.

Walker opened up during his introductory press conference about Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy‘s coaching approach. “He intense, yeah, yeah, yeah. The more he talk about it the more intense he gets,” said Walker. “It’s been cool, but you want a person like that who’s real passionate about the game, so I’m excited to get to work with him.”

Kansas City signed Walker to a maximum of $45,000,000 over three years, with $28,700,000 of his contract fully guaranteed at signing. It is a major acquisition that carries significant expectations.

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Walker’s feelings about the team

Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker spoke to reporters on Thursday at his introductory press conference, revealing his feelings about the team pursuing him early during free agency. He acknowledged that Kansas City’s consistent success played a major role in his decision to join the organization.

Eric Bieniemy

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“Winning coaching. Watching over the years, been to plenty of Super Bowls, and you know, they know how to win. So, I felt like it’s a great fit for me,” said Walker, who appreciated being targeted early by Kansas City. “It means a lot, you feel appreciated and wanted, that’s what everybody wants. So, I’m just happy to get in here and be able to get to know the guys and work.”

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see also Seahawks reportedly have internal solution to replace Chiefs star Kenneth Walker

The Chiefs are aiming to remain contenders next NFL season, and their activity during this period reflects that ambition. The return of Travis Kelce adds another important piece, and the offense will once again rely heavily on the presence of Patrick Mahomes as its centerpiece.

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Walker’s numbers

During the 2025 season, Walker rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game with 31 receptions for 282 yards for the Seattle Seahawks, who finished atop the NFC during the regular season.