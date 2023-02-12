Golden State Warriors will play against Washington Wizards for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Washington Wizards will visit Golden State Warriors in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Golden State Warriors seek to return to the top 6 in the Western Conference to be able to go directly. They come from two consecutive losses, which leaves them with a record of 28-28, and in ninth place in the standings. They need to end this losing streak as soon as possible and that is why they must win this game.

Their rivals will be the Washington Wizards, who have improved a lot in recent weeks compared to what was the start of the regular season. With a 26-29 record, they are in 9th position and looking to stay there. They have 2 wins in a row, and are looking to extend that streak to 3 games.

When will Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors will be played at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California this Monday, February 13 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

