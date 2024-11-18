Following Aidan Hutchinson's injury, the Detroit Lions have lost another key defensive player for several weeks, further complicating things for Jared Goff and Dan Campbell.

The Detroit Lions are arguably the most complete team in the NFL. Unfortunately, their defense just received bad news, as Dan Campbell‘s side has lost a key member.

In recent years, the Lions have built a highly competitive roster full of stars. The move that started it all was Jared Goff‘s arrival in 2021, but it was far from the only impactful decision made by the team.

Since then, the team’s front office has supported Dan Campbell in building the roster he envisioned for the Lions. While the offense is remarkable, the defense is also solid, featuring several stars who have significantly improved this side of the ball.

Report: Lions set to lose a key defensive player for two months

The 2024 NFL season has been nearly perfect for the Lions. Last year, they were seen as legitimate contenders but fell short of expectations. Now, they are once again viewed as the NFC’s top team, and this time they look set to maintain that position.

With a 9-1 record after 11 weeks, the Lions are on track to finish the regular season with the NFC’s best record. They have been dominant offensively while also limiting opponents defensively to just a few points per game.

Unfortunately, the defense has taken several hits this year. The biggest was the loss of Aidan Hutchinson earlier this season, with the pass rusher suffering a broken tibia and fibula that ended his campaign.

Now, the defense has lost another key player. Alex Anzalone will miss six to eight weeks due to a broken forearm, per NFL Media. If his recovery goes well, he could return in time for the playoffs, depending on the Lions’ progress.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 17: Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions is helped off the field after being injured during a play in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Anzalone joined Detroit in 2021 from the Saints. Initially signing a one-year deal, his impressive performances earned him multiple extensions, and he is now considered a cornerstone of the defense.

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

After scoring 52 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions are heading into Week 12 to face the Indianapolis Colts. They will undoubtedly aim to extend their winning streak to secure a playoff spot as soon as possible.

Week 12 @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 vs. Chicago Bears

Week 14 vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills

