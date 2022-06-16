Al Horford is playing his first-ever NBA Finals series with the Boston Celtics. Check out all Horford's information sucha as his age, height, family, contract and teams he has played on.

Al Horford was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2007 NBA Draft as third overall in the first round. On his rookie season, he made it to the All-Rookie First Team and he was runners-up to the Rookie of the Year award. Two distinctions that would led to believe how great his NBA career would be.

In fact, he averaged 10 points and 9.7 rebounds during his rookie season. In addition, in the first round playoffs series against the eventual champions the Boston Celtics, Horford averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 4-3 loss game series. He was the main responsible for the series to stretch out as it did.

But now, after 14 seasons and an NBA-record of 141 career playoffs games, Horford finally clinched the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. In this series for the Boston Celtics, Horford has averaged 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

How old is Al Horford?

Al Horford was born in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic on June 3, 1986. So, Horford is 36 years old. Horford's father is a former basketball player known as Tito Horford who played in the NBA. Al Horford started his basketball career at Grand Ledge High School in Grand Ledge, Michigan, where he currently holds multiple records in the basketball team.

How tall is Al Horford?

Al Horford is one of the tallest players in the Boston Celtics' roster. Horford is currently 6 feet 9 inches tall. To put this in perspective, he is as tall as Robert Williams III and only 3 inches smaller than Luke Kornet, who is the tallest Celtics player.

Does Al Horford have a family?

Since 2011, Al Horford's been married to Amelia Vega, a former beauty queen who won the 2003 Miss Universe pageant. He is the father of one son and one daughter, Ean Horford Vega who was born in 2015, the oldest son and Alía Horford Vega who was born a year later.

Al Horford's contract

According to the specialized site Spotrac, Horford signed a 4-year deal worth $109,000,000 with the Philadephia 76ers. This deal includes $102,000,000 guaranteed. Horford currently has annual average salary of $27,250,000. In 2022-23 season, Horford will earn a base salary of $26,500,000, while carrying a cap hit of $26,500,000 and a dead cap value of $19,500,000. After qualifying to the 2022 NBA Finals, Horford hit the dead cap value of this contract. For the 2023, Horford will be an unrestricted free agent.

How many teams has Al Horford played for?

When Al Horford was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, he played from the 2007-08 season through the 2015-16 season. Then, he moved to the Boston Celtics from the 2016-17 season to the 2018-19 season. Afterwards, he played a year for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019-20 season and for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2020-21 season. Finally, he returned to the Celtics for the 2021-22 season.