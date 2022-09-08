The Answer showed off his nickname and offered a surprising answer to the question of who has been the best player in NBA history, Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Find out who Allen Iverson considers the GOAT.

Michael Jordan or LeBron James for NBA GOAT? Whoever participates in this debate is doomed to generate controversy, as either superstar has a case to be the winner. But Allen Iverson's response is surprising, as he has generated a double controversy with his answer.

To talk about Iverson is to talk about one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. A player who dominated the court for just over 10 years. MVP of the league in 2001, 11 times participant in the All Star Game, and 4 times scoring champion among other achievements.

However, if there is something missing in Allen Iverson's brilliant record, it is an NBA championship. He simply failed to win it with any of the 4 teams he played for in American basketball. It can be said that Iverson never had "the Answer" to the riddle that protected the championship ring, something that Michael Jordan and LeBron James did achieve on multiple occasions.

Iverson's new pick as the NBA GOAT

The question of whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the greatest player in NBA history is not new. It is accentuated every time the King reminds the world of his talent with a new achievement or feat (now with the Los Angeles Lakers). Originally, Allen Iverson had already given his verdict on the matter and favored the incomprehensible MJ.

"Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and then LeBron James..... And then Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal.", he said on one occasion. "I'm not going to lie to you. M.J. is always No. 1(...) but No. 2? Number 2, I'm always going to say it's Kobe Bryant," he reiterated on the most recent occasion when he opined on the subject.

However, in a recent chat with MMG Sports, picked up by the Twitter account @MaskedInLA, Iverson made a drastic and surprising change to his viewpoint: "I'm not going to fight. As much as I love Michael Jordan.... LeBron James is the one. He's the one." he stated.

The reasons for his new choice in this regard are unclear, but Allen Iverson has the legitimacy to have an opinion on the matter, having been a great player in the NBA and, above all, having faced both Michael Jordan and LeBron James.