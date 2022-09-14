The Golden State Warriors were the most dominant force in the NBA from 2016 to 2019. Kevin Durant revamped a team that was fresh off winning 73 games in the regular season, helping them win two rings in three more trips to the NBA Finals.

The KD era in the Bay area ended promptly and shockingly, though. He got into an altercation with Draymond Green and wound up walking away from the team and claiming that he'd never be one of them.

But all that seems to be water under the bridge right now. In fact, Stephen Curry claimed that he'd be more than glad to team up with him again if they had the chance, and even said he's actually a good dude.

Stephen Curry Calls Kevin Durant 'A Good Dude,' Says He'd Welcome Him Back In Golden State

"There was a conversation internally amongst us about 'If he was available, would you?' Every team has those conversations, and obviously in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, 'How do you feel about it?' I was never hesitant," Steph told Rolling Stone. "The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude."

“if anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed," Curry added. "So, all those things were true. And it started with me wanting to play with KD at the beginning. Yeah, it’s about winning, it’s about having fun, playing the game of basketball. And that was part of the reaction of, like, ‘Yeah, it’d be amazing.’ What does that actually mean?”

Skip Bayless Rips Curry For Wanting To Team Up With KD Again

Unsurprisingly, generational hater Skip Bayless didn't take those comments lightly. He's not a fan of Stephen Curry — or LeBron James, or Damian Lillard, or Russell Westbrook, or basketball — so he didn't waste another chance to try and look down on his legacy:

"How as a top 10 player could you then, after you went by yourself and led a team as you finally broke through to win your first Finals MVP, how could you publicly admit, 'oh yeah, hell yeah, I pushed for us to go get Kevin and reacquire him, he's a good dude," Bayless said.

"Well, all that sounds good, but it doesn't help your legacy. It's a legacy crusher because he's saying like, 'I can't really win another one without him, I need him to come," he added.

Once again, Skip's delusional takes made the rounds for being borderline absurd, mostly because the Dubs aren't even bringing Durant back. But hey, that's just who he is anyway, so there's that.