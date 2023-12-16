Draymond Green has sparked a new controversy in the NBA after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the head during the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

Green was ejected for the third time this season with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter. Now, as a consequence of his behavior, the league announced the veteran has been suspended indefinitely.

It’s important to remember that Draymond Green had just came back from a five-game suspension after choking Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Following the incident with Nurkic, Stephen Curry, the leader of the Warriors, finally spoke about the situation.

“We had a conversation about holding each other accountable. Holding Draymond accountable to what’s been going on and what needs to change. The conversations we had were about him. Making sure the focus is getting right and getting on a path that’s going to allow him to be who he needs to be as a person, a man, a father, a husband and a basketball player. All in that order.”

Stephen Curry agrees with NBA suspension for Draymond Green

Furthermore, Stephen Curry agreed with the type of suspension announced by the NBA considering the most important aspect of the game is to protect the integrity of the players.

“The tone has obviously changed from any other suspension. Times have passed where we’re just here because we’re playing basketball. You’ve got to take a step back and make sure everybody is right.”

The absence of Green will be massive for the Warriors’ starting lineup, but Curry emphasized this is the the right time to believe in each other to turn things around in the standings.

“You try to hold on to the fabric of how we do things with a group that we’ve done it with for so long. Now, you’re in a position where that’s threatened a little bit. That’s ok. Acknowledge it. I have a lot of confidence in what this group can do.”

Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green needs help

As it happened with Stephen Curry, head coach Steve Kerr also thinks Draymond Green has to step back and look at his current situation. That’s why, because of his recent behavior, the suspension was the right call from the NBA.

“This is not just about an outburst on the court. It’s about his life. It’s about someone who I believe in. Someone I have known for decades, who I love for his loyalty. We’re trying to help that guy, because the one who grabbed and choked Rudy (Gobert), the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf (Nurkic), the one who punched Jordan last year…that’s the guy who has to change. He knows that.”