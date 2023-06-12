Another Western Conference team could look to pry Kyrie Irving away from the Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks made a big gamble when they traded for Kyrie Irving, knowing he could become a free agent at the end of the NBA season. Also, he’s got a history of walking away from his teams despite promising he’d stay.

The Mavs failed to make the playoffs, and it became painfully evident that they needed to reshape their roster around Irving and Luka Doncic if they wanted to have a chance to compete.

Unfortunately for them, they might not even get a chance to do that. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Houston Rockets could make a run at him if they fail to get James Harden back this summer.

Houston Rockets Could Join The Race For Kyrie Irving

“I have also heard that the Rockets, in the event that they are unable to lure Harden away from Philadelphia and back to Houston, plan to weigh a run at Dallas’ Kyrie Irving,“ reported Stein.

“The Mavericks remain the league’s only known team with definitive interest in signing the mercurial Irving next month, but league sources say that the Rockets have been increasingly cited as a team that could (stress: could) join the bidding if Harden elects to stay with the 76ers,” Stein continued.

At the end of the day, it seems like Irving will join the team that’s willing and able to give him the most money, which is fine, considering he’s already won a championship.