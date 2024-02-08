The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t found much success since LeBron James arrived. If you put every single year in a vacuum, the NBA championship in 2020 looks more like an outlier.

Of course, winning a ring in five years should hardly be considered a failure. Then again, some fans simply refuse to take that championship seriously because of the context and the conditions.

Even before the league resumed activities during the pandemic, some fans and analysts debated whether that championship had an asterisk next to it. Needless to say, things only got worse once James and Anthony Davis won the whole thing.

Anthony Davis Says Lakers Would’ve Won The Title In 2020 Anyway

That’s why, making an appearance on D’Angelo Russell’s podcast, Davis wanted to set the record straight, making fun of those who discredit their title and claiming they would’ve won anyway:

“People talk about ‘aw the Lakers championship. Oh, it wasn’t real, the bubble’ But people tend to forget we were the number one team in the league that year. We had already won 12 straight. We weren’t losing games; we were 21-3 or something like that. We were running through the league. We were gonna win anyway,” Davis said.

That’s valid. That Lakers team was rolling on defense, and LeBron James was four years younger, so he still had another gear in him. The biggest question is perhaps if Davis would’ve been able to stay healthy under regular circumstances.

Also, with the Lakers struggling to keep that level of play since the bubble, their haters went out of their way to try and claim that they would’ve never gotten the job done if it wasn’t for the bubble.

Whatever the case, no one can take anything away from the Lakers. The field was level; everybody had the same opportunities to win the whole thing, and they were the best team by a significant margin.