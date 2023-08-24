Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most influential and inspirational players, not only in NBA history, but in professional sports as a whole.

Even after retirement, the legendary shooting guard continued to inspire a new generation with his books and his short film. He touched so many lives on and off the court.

That includes Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who recently admitted that he always dreamed of playing for Team USA because of Kobe Bryant.

Anthony Edwards Talks About Kobe’s Influence

“I just wanted to play in it because Kobe (Bryant) played in it,” Edwards said. “Because Michael Jordan played in it. Vince Carter, when he jumped over buddy, he almost punched Kevin Garnett in the face after he jumped over him.”

“Ordered Kobe 1s when Kobe was talking Spanish to Luis Scola,” Edwards continued. “And Bron was like, ‘Chill Kob.’ Those are the best players, so you gotta do what they do.”

You can see Kobe’s influence in Edwards’ competitiveness, confidence and determination. His legacy will live on forever, even if he was taken from us way too soon.