Are Stephen Curry and Draymond Green playing tonight, January 26, for Warriors vs Timberwolves?

The Golden State Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second game of an NBA regular-season back-to-back after securing an emphatic 111–85 win in the opener. Golden State looks to replicate that performance, but major questions surround the availability of two key veterans, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Sunday’s win that he is hopeful Curry can suit up for the second night of the back-to-back. However, Curry is officially listed as questionable due to right patellofemoral inflammation, an issue that surfaced earlier this week and continues to be monitored closely by the medical staff.

Draymond Green is also listed as questionable with a back issue. As part of a season-long workload management plan, Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton are ruled out for the second game of the back-to-back, removing important rotation pieces at a time when Golden State has been gaining momentum.

Jonathan Kuminga remains sidelined with a bone bruise, while Seth Curry is set to miss his 25th consecutive game due to sciatica. The situation is further complicated by Jimmy Butler’s NBA season-ending ACL injury, which has already forced the Warriors to rely heavily on their depth.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates.

Stephen Curry’s recent performance vs Minnesota

Curry has appeared in several back-to-back situations this season and logged just 27 minutes and 38 seconds in Sunday’s blowout win, which could work in Golden State’s favor. The Warriors need every possible victory in the Western Conference playoff race, especially with Butler unavailable for the remainder of the season.

After posting 26 points, two rebounds, seven assists, and four steals against Minnesota on Sunday, Curry would provide a significant boost if he plays. The matchup also carries emotional weight, as the Timberwolves eliminated Golden State from last season’s playoffs following Curry’s injury in that series.

A potentially limited Warriors roster

If Curry and Green are both unavailable, the Warriors’ projected roster would include Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer, and LJ Cryer at guard, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II on the wing, Moses Moody and Gui Santos at forward, and Quinten Post alongside Trayce Jackson-Davis at center, with two-way forward Malevy Leons also available.

The lack of size and depth at the forward positions would be noticeable, but Golden State has shown resilience when short-handed. While a loss would be understandable under these circumstances, the Warriors have consistently competed with energy and discipline, even when key contributors are missing.

