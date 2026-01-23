NBA Rumors: Warriors have two clear options for a potential Jonathan Kuminga trade

The Golden State Warriors’ situation with Jonathan Kuminga appears far from resolved and increasingly complicated. Just as the NBA franchise gains some clarity on how to handle Kuminga, including his reported trade request, Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury reshapes the entire outlook. The setback places the Warriors in a fragile position, creating uncertainty while still leaving them with two clear objectives in mind.

One player who has been linked to the Warriors over time is DeMar DeRozan, a veteran scorer who can still create offense at will. While the idea sounds appealing on the surface, it may not represent the level of value Golden State is seeking in a potential Kuminga deal, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“But the big question there is, ‘Is that really the type of value and the type of demand that if you’re Mike Dunleavy Jr. that you’re looking for in a Jonathan Kuminga trade?’” Siegel says on Sactown Sports 1140. He adds that the Warriors’ aspirations are much higher and expects them to be aggressive in pursuing a long-term target over the next two weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Warriors’ alternative option if DeRozan falls through

Despite the speculation, it does not appear that the Warriors are actively pursuing DeRozan. Instead, they are reportedly focused on a player who can contribute both immediately and in the future. According to The Athletic, that profile fits New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

“As has been widely reported, Golden State’s strong interest in New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III most certainly remains,” The Athletic notes. The report adds that a deal ultimately depends on whether New Orleans change their stance, with similar considerations applying to Pelicans forward Herb Jones.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo could join forces in the West

Mike Dunleavy Jr. appears committed to ensuring that any move benefits more than just the current season. Murphy’s skill set aligns well with the Warriors’ style of play, particularly his shooting and versatility, but the main obstacle remains the cost required to acquire him.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the Warriors’ primary objective is to land a player who addresses their roster deficiencies while moving on from the Kuminga situation. Realistically, Kuminga has become a persistent challenge for the front office, and any deal could also involve moving veterans such as Buddy Hield and Moses Moody as Golden State attempts to reset its direction.