Warriors may have competition for one target from the East, amid Jonathan Kuminga rumors

In the midst of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Kuminga, the Golden State Warriors have been dealt a devastating blow. Jimmy Butler has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, an injury that sidelines him for the remainder of the season and forces the front office to find an immediate replacement. Reports indicate that the Bay Area franchise is interested in Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, though they are far from alone in their pursuit.

Bridges has recently been linked to the New York Knicks as part of a potential blockbuster deal involving Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as the Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking to restructure around Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic has identified another primary suitor competing with the Warriors.

“As for Hornets that might be on the move, veteran forward Miles Bridges is drawing significant interest, league sources told The Athletic,” Amick reported via ClutchPoints. “The Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns are all known to be among the interested parties, though it remains to be seen if any team can compel the Hornets to give Bridges up”.

Despite the interest, the Bucks may face a difficult path in the race for Bridges. The Hornets have reportedly made it clear they are not interested in Kyle Kuzma, who was viewed as a potential centerpiece in a Milwaukee deal. Furthermore, Amick noted that Charlotte is prioritizing draft capital in any exchange.

“Charlotte’s lack of interest in the Bucks’ Kyle Kuzma is known to be an obstacle to a potential deal between those two teams. Draft capital is also a pivotal part of the conversation. ‘They want a first (round pick), maybe two,” Amick added.

Would Bridges fit the Warriors’ scheme?

Following Butler’s injury, the Warriors are obligated to find a scoring wing to fill the void. Bridges’ production closely mirrors what Butler provided before his injury; Butler averaged 20 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists through 38 games, while Bridges is currently averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through 44 appearances.

However, during a recent press conference, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. clarified Golden State’s stance on the high draft capital Charlotte is reportedly demanding.

“Our picks always will and have been in play,” Dunleavy said earlier this week. “To give up our picks, it’s got to be meaningful to get something back. There’s only so many players out there that probably warrant putting stuff like that on the table”.

It remains to be seen what the Warriors’ next move will be as they search for a Butler replacement. While a trade is high on the agenda, there is also the possibility that Jonathan Kuminga remains with the franchise beyond the trade deadline if a beneficial deal does not materialize.