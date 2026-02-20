NBA Rumors: LeBron James’ retirement timeline reportedly remains uncertain, no early exit planned

Few players in NBA history can boast the achievements of LeBron James. Among his many accolades, LeBron holds the record for playing the most consecutive seasons—23—and speculation suggests this might not be his final run.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon was rumored to conclude his storied NBA career in the 2025-26 season. However, ESPN‘s Vince Goodwill reports that an early retirement seems unlikely for LeBron. “If he were retiring, the league would know it because it would want to celebrate him on the way out… the consensus around the league is that LeBron will play at least one more season,“ Goodwill stated on ESPN.

Sources indicate that LeBron’s retirement isn’t imminent, as there are no plans for a retirement event. A player of LeBron’s caliber deserves a grand send-off, and with the playoffs approaching, there’s no information suggesting such an event is in the works.

Despite the buzz, LeBron has not issued an official statement about retirement and remains focused on performing at a high level, and with Chris Paul retired, there is so much expectation about LeBron, as the Lakers are currently battling to secure a spot in the playoffs.

No confirmed date for LeBron’s retirement

Goodwill added that although there’s widespread speculation, there’s no indication that LeBron won’t return for the next season. The final decision is expected this summer, possibly influenced by the Lakers’ performance in the remaining games.

“There will be tremendous interest around the league this summer if LeBron decides to continue playing, and there’s no indication he won’t,“ Goodwill remarked regarding LeBron’s potential retirement.

Given the current landscape, it’s conceivable that LeBron could retire after his 24th NBA season. There is even the possibility he could play alongside both of his sons, with Bronny James already earning minutes with the Lakers and Bryce James advancing through the ranks.

