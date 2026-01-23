Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reportedly has a preference for a trade to an Eastern Conference team

The Memphis Grizzlies are not experiencing one of their most successful seasons, and their situation continues to deteriorate. With an 18–24 record in the current NBA season, performance issues are mounting, and in the worst-case scenario, the relationship between the franchise and Ja Morant appears increasingly fractured.

Amid that context, rumors intensify around a possible move involving Morant before the trade deadline. According to Michael Scotto, league executives have discussed for months the idea that Morant wants to play in Miami at some point in his career, fueling speculation about a potential blockbuster deal.

The Miami Heat possess several tradable contracts in the $26 million to $31 million range, including guard Tyler Herro, wing Andrew Wiggins, and the expiring deal of guard Terry Rozier. That financial flexibility places Miami among the teams best positioned to engage in serious discussions should Memphis decide to move its star.

Interest in Miami gains further traction after reports surface about Morant’s personal ties to the city. Records show that on Dec. 23, 2025, Morant is listed as an executor of a trust that purchased a $3.2 million home in Miami. The transaction takes place more than two weeks before sources confirm that the Grizzlies are considering a trade, although The Commercial Appeal withholds the property address for safety reasons.

Ja Morant’s current situation

Morant is currently in his seventh season with the Grizzlies and remains the most accomplished player the franchise has developed in recent years. Since entering the league, he has won NBA Rookie of the Year, NBA Most Improved Player, and earned two NBA All-Star selections, firmly establishing himself as one of the league’s most electric guards.

However, injuries and suspensions significantly limited his availability over the past several seasons. Morant has two years remaining on his contract, with approximately $87 million still owed, but durability concerns loom large as he has never played 70 games in a single season.

Since the 2021–22 campaign, Morant has appeared in just 212 total games, including the playoffs, while missing 178 contests due to injuries and suspensions. This season, he is averaging 19 points and 7.6 assists per game, while shooting a career-low 40.1 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from three-point range, numbers that raise questions about his market value and complicate any potential trade negotiations.