The Golden State Warriors are and will forever be Stephen Curry’s team. He changed the way the game is played, and became the most influential NBA player of his generation.

Steph is an unstoppable and unique offensive force. Many players have tried to stop him, but one can only hope to contain him and expect he misses the shots he usually makes.

Notably, Los Angeles Lakers youngster Austin Reaves learned that the tough way in the playoffs. Recently, he opened up on guarding Curry, and had no choice but to give him his flowers.

Guarding Stephen Curry Is Hell, Says Austin Reaves

“It’s honestly hell,” Reaves said on All The Smoke. “Just the way he moves without the ball. It’s honestly their system, too. It fits him to perfection. You literally can’t ever relax.“

“I remember Game 1 and 2, chasing him and Klay around, and I couldn’t make a shot. Everybody’s looking at me like, ‘Why can’t you make a shot?’ I’m like ‘I ain’t got no legs,'” he added.

“His approach to the game too is special,” Reaves continued. “Just the way that he sees the game and the way he goes about the game. It was a lot of fun to play them. Obviously, happy we won. But nah, it was hell to guard him.”

Even so, props to Reaves for not complaining about his task and stepping up to embrace the challenge to guard Curry. He may not succeed, but some don’t even try at this point.