The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most popular teams in the sports industry. They have fans all over the world, and are tied with the Boston Celtics with 17 NBA championships, the most ever.

The Lakers have had nothing but the greatest players in NBA history wearing their jerseys, so it’s normal to think that their fans are kind of spoiled when it comes to winning.

That’s why some didn’t take it lightly when their team was swept by the Denver Nuggets, and took to Instagram to rip the players. Notably, that didn’t sit well with Austin Rivers, who didn’t hesitate to call them out.

Austin Rivers Rips Lakers Fans After Playoff Elimination

(Transcript via Austin Rivers)

“Lakers fans…to the ones saying negative things. Or saying they need to trade Bron, Ad, etc. Relax, take a deep breath. Ur team just made it to the conference finals!! U were literally in a play-in-game weeks ago. So to make that run was impressive!! You had young players step up and get experience and improve. You have trade assets and a good supporting cast guys.

Bron showed he’s still one of the best players in the world. AD is healthy and has a summer to get the body more right and stable. U go into summer make a couple of moves and improve cast in certain areas and come back with some encouraging positive energy, fresh off a conference finals appearance. I say the next 2-4 years could be exciting for the Lakers. Then maybe after that, u talk rebuild, etc. Good season overall for y’all.”

This isn’t the first time an NBA player rips Lakers fans and it most definitely won’t be the last one. Then again, we can’t stereotype and state that all fans are the same, as most showered his team with praise and support after a tough season.