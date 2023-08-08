The Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard are still at a stalemate. Reports around the NBA cite that the team still hopes he changes his mind and takes his trade request back.

That seems highly unlikely, and it’s not like it would be good for them, either. They already have Shadeon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson there, so they should look forward to building around them.

With that in mind, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo — who is quite close with Lillard — took some time to discuss his friend’s situation and the rumors of teaming up in South Beach.

Bam Adebayo Talks About Damian Lillard

“I think it’s just demeanor,” Adebayo said of Lillard. “How he walks, how he talks, how he presents himself, we have a lot of similar characteristics. Dame isn’t the loudest person, I’m not the loudest person. We’re two down-to-earth people that gelled well in the Olympics.”

“I don’t know what’s about to happen,” Adebayo said. “The biggest thing is it’s business. Everybody wants it to make sense — obviously, the other side wants it to make sense too. I feel like it’s just a waiting game until they make an agreement, if or when it does happen.”

It still seems like it’s a matter of when, not if, Lillard will be traded to the Heat. However, the Blazers might look to drag this into the season unless the Heat one-up their current bid.