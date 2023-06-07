The Miami Heat continue to defy the odds. Despite being one of the less-talented teams in the NBA, they’re three wins away from a championship, even putting an end to the Denver Nuggets’ undefeated home streak in the playoffs.

The Heat keep finding ways to come back and win games, and you can never count them out, regardless of the deficit. They may not have All-Stars or multiple All-NBA kind of guys, but it just doesn’t matter.

As a matter of fact, even they know that they’re not exactly a flashy team. In a recent interview, Heat star Bam Adebayo admitted that they actually play some ‘nasty’ basketball.

Bam Adebayo Says Heat Plays ‘Nasty’ Basketball

“Everybody thinks basketball is always supposed to be pretty, it’s supposed to be fluid, it’s supposed to be this or that,“ Adebayo told Taylor Rooks. “It’s supposed to look like certain way because that’s how other people do it.”

“That’s not how we do it,” Adebayo continued. “It’s rugged, it’s in the mud, it’s nasty basketball. And, we don’t care. The way we play, how we go about it. You can’t change everybody’s way of basketball. It’s our way and we don’t care what you think about it, we don’t care how it looks; it gets wins.”

Well, that’s definitely one way to put it and one that actually makes sense. This wouldn’t be the first time a team like this scrapes its way to a win. Whatever works, works, and it definitely works for them.