You know it’s officially the NBA offseason when Ben Simmons posts videos of his workouts and looks in great shape. The Brooklyn Nets youngster has fooled us with that trick every year since he got into the league.

No one seems to buy his stock anymore, and fans have been ruthless when mocking and calling him out for once again sharing clips of his drills on empty gyms all drenched in sweat.

However, despite all the criticism and skepticism, the former first-overall pick is confident he’s back to his former level from his days with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to an interview with Marc J. Spears.

Ben Simmons Wants To Prove Himself

“Sometimes I think about [my recent struggles]. I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s a lot.’ Sometimes I sit down and break it down,” Simmons said. “‘That was exhausting that I was having to deal with all that.’ But I feel like there are different situations you can handle, and this is a good test for me. How much worse can it get?”

“I know who I am. I’m not where I need to be,“ Simmons admitted. “I know that’s where I need to get, to get to an All-Star level, All-NBA. I know what it takes, which is the fun of it. I don’t want anything easy.”

Then again, at this point, he can say whatever he wants. We’ll just have to see it to believe it. Also, we’ll have to see it consistently and throughout a whole campaign, not just two weeks into the regular season.