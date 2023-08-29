Not long ago, Ben Simmons was one of the most dominant players in the NBA. However, his career took a huge twist in the summer of 2021, when he decided to leave the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following a painful loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs, the Australian submitted a trade request but it wasn’t until February 2022 that he got what he wanted and joined the Brooklyn Nets.

Even so, Simmons struggled to get back to his best as injuries also stood in his way. However, the 27-year-old is preparing to come back stronger as he still feels like he has a lot left in the tank.

Ben Simmons determined to get back to All-Star level

“I’m excited because I know I can do it,” Simmons told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “I get to do something I love to do at a high level. Regardless of what people say, I’m a three-time All-Star, All-NBA player, [All-] Defensive Team. I’ve done things. I’m not somebody that hasn’t done anything.

“For me to come back and dominate people will be great. I don’t intend to come back the same player I was last [season], because that’s not even close to where I am. I get excited because I’m like, ‘I would [expletive] on the player I was last year.’

“I don’t think people realize how bad it was in terms of physically how I was feeling and what I was able to do on the floor,” he added. “Being able to sit down now and not have to lean or slouch one way, it’s kind of crazy for me. But I feel I’m at 100% now.”

When did Ben Simmons make the All-Star game?

Ben Simmons made the All-Star game on three occasions as a Philadelphia 76ers player: 2019, 2020, and 2021.

What’s Ben Simmons’ contract in Brooklyn?

Ben Simmons is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $177m contract originally signed with the Sixers in 2020.