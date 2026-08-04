Ben Simmons could return to NBA and rejoin 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers has been the marquee team of the NBA offseason following the additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. However, the franchise could potentially bring Ben Simmons back to the NBA.

And while the 76ers certainly do not need any further moves, it may not stop President Mike Gansey from making one final pursuit. According to the latest intel, the pursuit could involve former 76ers star Ben Simmons, who has been out of action since the 2024-25 season. “Ben Simmons could be the protagonist of one of the most surprising comebacks of the summer in the NBA,” reported Sixers insider Diego Jimenez.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are considering adding the Australian with a one-year minimum salary contract to complete the last spot on their roster, an operation that just a few months ago would have seemed unthinkable. However, the arrival of LeBron James, the team’s lack of interior depth, and Simmons’ desire to return to the league have completely changed the scenario.”

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Why this scenario might not happen

Everything would work in an ideal scenario, but one factor could prevent this from happening. ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel noted the impossibility of such a deal.

Ben Simmons #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers.

“The 76ers are only $1.8 million below their first apron hard cap. There’s been no talk of them getting rid of anyone on their current roster, and therefore, they can’t sign Simmons or someone else to a minimum,” explained Siegel on X.

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Simmons had his best years in Philadelphia, which drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016. In his four seasons with the Sixers, he became Rookie of the Year, a three-time All-Star, a one-time All-NBA selection, and a two-time All-Defensive Team member.

Simmons’ glory years

During the 2021 playoffs, when Simmons was at the heart of an ugly collapse, he forced his way out by ghosting the team and refusing to participate in any basketball activities. Eventually, a full season went by before he played again, and nobody ever thought he would return to Philadelphia.

In fact, there was serious doubt that Simmons would ever play in the NBA again. With averages of 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 43.4% shooting from the field in 2024-25, his game and production saw a sharp decline, and interest in his services has been minimal ever since.

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However, his peak form should not be forgotten. Before his downfall, Simmons was easily one of the best young wing players in the league, boasting a stat line of 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 58.0% shooting from the field and 28% from three-point range.